AEW All In 2026 Ticket Sales Projection Revealed Following Opening Day Surge

AEW’s return to Wembley Stadium is already showing solid early momentum following ticket sales for All In: London 2026.

Tickets officially went on sale on March 20, with a total of 19,883 seats snapped up on day one across both pre sale and general release. The current configured capacity for the event stands at 37,396, leaving a significant number of seats still available as the build continues.

Looking at past performance, AEW All In 2024 moved around 33,700 tickets during its pre sale phase before ultimately reaching a final attendance of 46,476. Based on those trends, early projections suggest the 2026 event could land somewhere in the 28,000 to 32,000 range once sales settle. While that would be considered a strong turnout for most venues, expectations are naturally higher given the scale and history of Wembley Stadium.

It is also worth noting that this year’s show was never expected to match the record breaking numbers of previous editions. The 2023 event carried historic significance as AEW’s first UK stadium show and the first major wrestling event at Wembley in three decades, creating a unique level of demand that is difficult to replicate.

AEW All In: London 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, England and will air live on pay per view.