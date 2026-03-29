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Fan Allegedly Stabs Krule After Ruthless Pro Wrestling Show As Locker Room Responds

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 29, 2026
Fan Allegedly Stabs Krule After Ruthless Pro Wrestling Show As Locker Room Responds

A shocking and chaotic incident has surfaced online following a recent Ruthless Pro Wrestling show, after footage and eyewitness reactions began circulating across Reddit.

According to multiple fan accounts and discussion threads, a spectator allegedly stabbed independent wrestler Krule shortly after the event. The situation quickly escalated, with reports claiming that members of the locker room, along with Krule himself, confronted and physically subdued the individual.

Details remain unclear and unconfirmed at this stage, with no official statement released by the promotion or authorities. However, the viral clip has sparked intense debate online, with many questioning how the situation was handled in the immediate aftermath.

Several users raised concerns about why the alleged attacker was not restrained and held for police, especially given the severity of the situation. Others speculated that the environment surrounding hardcore or deathmatch wrestling shows may have influenced how those present responded in the moment.

Comments ranged from disbelief to dark humor, with some pointing out the danger of confronting someone reportedly armed, while others questioned the lack of context surrounding what led to the incident. There were also repeated concerns about Krule’s condition, though no verified update on his health has been made public.

The footage itself appears to show a chaotic scene, with multiple individuals surrounding the alleged attacker, though the exact sequence of events leading up to and following the reported stabbing is still unclear.

At this time, the full story is still developing. Further updates are expected as more verified information becomes available regarding the incident, the condition of those involved, and whether any legal action has been taken.

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