El Mesias Set For AAA Return On Next Week’s Show

El Mesias is officially set to make his return to AAA after several weeks away from television.

The 50 year old veteran was announced for next week’s AAA on Fox episode during the March 28 broadcast of AAA Rey de Reyes. His comeback adds another notable name back into the mix as the promotion continues to build momentum heading into the coming weeks.

Despite being off TV, El Mesias has remained active behind the scenes, competing at non televised AAA events. Most recently, he appeared on March 21 at the AAA Ruta Norte show, teaming with Mecha Wolf in a losing effort against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Laredo Kid.

His last televised outing came on the February 28 AAA on Fox tapings, where he picked up a win over Tokyo Bad Boys. Now, he returns to a landscape that has continued to evolve in his absence, with no clear direction yet revealed for what comes next.

Also confirmed for next week, Lady Flammer will face Sussy Love in singles action. Flammer continues her dominant run as the longest reigning Reina de Reinas Champion in AAA history and will look to extend her momentum once again.

AAA on Fox next week will feature