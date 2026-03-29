NJPW Reveals Three New Entrants For Best Of The Super Juniors 33

Three more names are now official for the 33rd Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

NJPW confirmed on Saturday that House of Torture members SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will be part of this year’s field, alongside DDT’s Daisuke Sasaki. The tournament is set to kick off on May 14 and will run through June 7.

SHO enters the competition looking to improve on recent outings, having gone 4 wins and 5 losses across his last three BOSJ appearances. Kanemaru returns for his ninth run in the tournament, still chasing his first victory in the prestigious junior heavyweight showcase.

For Sasaki, this marks a notable return to NJPW. It will be his first appearance with the promotion in 14 years, dating back to 2012 when he competed in both the inaugural NEVER Openweight Championship tournament and Best of the Super Juniors 19. Since then, he has built an impressive résumé in DDT, becoming a six-time KO-D Champion and a three-time DDT Universal Champion.

Confirmed participants so far include:

Kosei Fujita

DOUKI

El Desperado

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

SHO

Daisuke Sasaki