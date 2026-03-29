Airica Demia Officially Signs WWE ID Contract At PCW Event

Airica Demia has officially secured her WWE ID contract.

The 21-year-old independent wrestler was presented with the deal during a Palmetto Championship Wrestling event in South Carolina, marking a major step forward in her young career.

Demia recently participated in a WWE tryout at the Performance Center in Orlando and comes from a wrestling background as a second-generation talent. Since making her debut in 2023, she has steadily built experience across the indie scene.

Earlier this year, she challenged Laynie Luck for the WWE ID Women’s Championship in January. She later competed in a six-way bout for the vacant title at Wrestling Open RI in November 2025.

Her most recent match came on March 6 at SHW 80 in Canton, Georgia, where she came up short against Hyena Hera.

Demia’s signing had been previously reported, and now it is official. She joins a growing list of WWE ID talents, several of whom have already made appearances on Evolve.