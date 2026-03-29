Penta To Defend WWE Intercontinental Title In AAA For First Time Ever

Penta is officially set to put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line in AAA.

During the closing segment of AAA Rey de Reyes on March 28, El Hijo del Vikingo addressed his recent loss to Dominik Mysterio before shifting focus to a new target. Vikingo made it clear he wants Penta and the Intercontinental Championship.

That challenge did not go unanswered. Penta made his way to the ring, coming face to face with Vikingo as tensions quickly escalated. After a heated exchange between the two, Penta accepted the challenge, confirming the match.

The bout is now set for April 11 at AAA’s upcoming event in Mexico City. The match will make history as the first time the WWE Intercontinental Championship is defended at an AAA show.

The April 11 card will also include a major celebration for Lady Flammer, who has officially become the longest-reigning Reina de Reinas Champion in AAA history.