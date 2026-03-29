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Stu Grayson Wins Interim MLP Canadian Championship In Six-Man Gauntlet Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 29, 2026
Stu Grayson Wins Interim MLP Canadian Championship In Six-Man Gauntlet Match

Stu Grayson emerged victorious in a chaotic six-man gauntlet to become the new interim MLP Canadian Champion, outlasting a stacked field in the night’s main event.

Grayson secured the title by defeating Jonathan Gresham, Rohan Raja, Rich Swann, Michael Oku, and Jay Lethal in a grueling gauntlet match that saw momentum swing multiple times.

The bout kicked off with Jay Lethal and Michael Oku, with Oku striking first by countering Lethal’s signature top rope elbow into a crucifix pin to score the opening elimination. Rohan Raja entered next and wasted no time shifting the tide, quickly dispatching Oku to move on.

Rich Swann came in as the fourth competitor, but his run was short-lived as Raja continued his dominant stretch, putting Swann away with a leaping downward spiral.

Stu Grayson entered next and immediately made an impact, halting Raja’s momentum with his Knightfall finisher to score another elimination. That left Jonathan Gresham as the final obstacle.

In the closing moments, Grayson managed to outlast Gresham to seal the win and claim the interim championship.

The interim title was introduced due to reigning champion Josh Alexander being sidelined for surgery, with no confirmed timetable for his return.

Originally, TNA’s Steve Maclin had been slated to compete in the match but was pulled following a concussion scare, leading to Michael Oku stepping in as his replacement.




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