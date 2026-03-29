AEW Collision Sees Schedule Change As Babes Of Wrath Suffer Setback

Notes coming out of AEW Collision brought a mix of scheduling changes and storyline developments following Saturday’s show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

It was announced during the broadcast that next week’s Collision will not air in its usual slot. Instead, the show is set to air on Thursday at 8 pm ET due to NCAA basketball coverage. A replay will follow later that same night on TNT at 11:30 pm ET.

In the ring, the Babes of Wrath came up short in their attempt to regain the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships. Divine Dominion retained after Harley Cameron was taken out with a double chokeslam to secure the win.

Backstage, Cameron took the blame for the loss and apologized, but Willow Nightingale shut that down quickly. Rather than dwell on the defeat, Nightingale chose to look back on everything they have accomplished together as a team. When the conversation turned to what comes next, Nightingale suggested it might be time to shift focus elsewhere.

Cameron, however, encouraged Nightingale to set her sights on the TBS Championship, making it clear she will continue to support her no matter what direction she takes.

The Babes of Wrath made history as the first ever Women’s Tag Team Champions after winning a tournament final in December. While Nightingale recently picked up a successful TBS title defense against Lena Kross during the Revolution Zero Hour pre show, the duo ultimately dropped the tag titles to Kross and Megan Bayne on the main card.