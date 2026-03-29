AEW Dynamite Adds Women’s Trios Match Following Heated Confrontation



A new trios clash has been confirmed for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, adding more fuel to an already heated situation in the women’s division.

Following a dominant squash victory on Saturday, Alex Windsor, Jamie Hayter, and Mina Shirakawa addressed the crowd. The group made it clear they had no involvement in the recent attack on Toni Storm, with each woman backing Shirakawa and promising to stand by her side moving forward.

That moment was quickly interrupted as Thekla and the Sisters of Sin made their presence felt from the crowd, mocking the trio. Thekla issued a chilling warning, claiming they were no match for the Triangle of Madness and vowing that anyone who stepped up would suffer the same fate as Storm, referencing her as being left on her “cold dead body.”

Shirakawa fired back without hesitation, challenging Thekla and her allies to a match next week and promising to “beat the p***” out of them.

The situation stems from the shocking attack on Toni Storm earlier this month, where she was found bloodied just before a scheduled no holds barred bout with Marina Shafir. Shirakawa stepped in as her replacement and secured the win, but came up short in a subsequent Women’s Championship match against Thekla. Despite speculation, Thekla has denied any involvement in the attack, even suggesting Storm orchestrated it herself to avoid facing her.

With tensions escalating, it is now official that Brawling Birds and Mina Shirakawa will face the Triangle of Madness on Dynamite.

Updated lineup for AEW Dynamite on April 1 in Winnipeg:

• Will Ospreay vs PAC

• Kenny Omega and MJF contract signing for the AEW World Championship

• The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) vs Kenny Omega, Brody King and Jack Perry

• Brawling Birds and Mina Shirakawa vs Triangle of Madness