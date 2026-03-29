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Steve Maclin Breaks Silence After TNA Sacrifice Injury Scare

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 29, 2026
Steve Maclin Breaks Silence After TNA Sacrifice Injury Scare

Former TNA Impact World Champion Steve Maclin has spoken out following a scary moment at TNA Sacrifice, reassuring fans after an injury scare during his match.

The incident unfolded when Mike Santana connected with a superkick that dropped Maclin, prompting officials to immediately halt the bout as medical staff rushed in to assess the situation. As attention turned to Maclin, Eddie Edwards entered the scene and began brawling with Santana while Maclin was assisted to the back.

Concerns quickly spread among fans, with speculation suggesting a possible concussion. However, those fears were later eased.

Taking to social media just hours after the event, Maclin addressed the situation directly and showed appreciation for the support he received.

“Thanks everyone for the calls, texts, and tweets. You can’t F****ng kill me. I’M BULLETPROOF,” he wrote.

An official update soon followed, as Carlos Silva confirmed that Maclin underwent evaluation at a hospital and did not suffer a concussion, putting to rest the initial concerns surrounding the incident.

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