Nikki Bella Injury Scare During WWE SmackDown Match

There may have been an injury scare involving Nikki Bella during SmackDown.

The Bella Twins teamed up against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on Friday night, but things may not have gone to plan behind the scenes. According to Bryan Alvarez, Nikki appeared to suffer a leg issue during an off screen brawl with Nia Jax before the match reached its finish.

“Not sure the severity but Nikki Bella appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury while brawling off screen with Nia Jax before the finish of their tag match on SmackDown,” Alvarez noted. “She was limping and had Nia throw her outside afterwards and never got into the ring again, and the doctor was over checking on her for the rest of the segment. Hopefully she’s ok.”

Despite that, the match continued with Brie Bella stepping up to secure the win for her team. The situation quickly escalated after the bell as Lash Legend and Nia Jax stormed in, continuing their recent trend of attacking both teams.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who are set to challenge for the titles on Raw this Monday, rushed out to even the odds and chase off the chaos.

The SmackDown title picture has been heating up in recent weeks, with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, alongside The Bella Twins, all trying to dethrone the dominant pairing of Nia Jax and Lash Legend. With WrestleMania closing in, the champions continue to stand tall, leaving their challengers scrambling for momentum.