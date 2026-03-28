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Backstage Update On AEW Unrestricted Ending And What Is Next For Its Hosts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
Backstage Update On AEW Unrestricted Ending And What Is Next For Its Hosts


AEW is bringing one chapter to a close, but the future remains wide open for two of its most recognisable voices.

With AEW Unrestricted officially set to wrap up after a six year run, questions quickly surfaced about what would come next for hosts Will Washington and Aubrey Edwards. The situation led to comparisons with the company’s earlier decision to end RJ City’s Hey! EW while continuing to utilise him behind the scenes.

Any concern about their futures, however, appears to be unfounded.

Both Washington and Edwards are still part of AEW moving forward. Edwards, in particular, is said to be in a strong position within the company, with indications that she quietly agreed to a new deal within the last year.

And there is more happening behind the curtain.

AEW has reportedly been working on fresh digital content, with ongoing discussions centred around growing its online footprint and media output. The end of Unrestricted does not signal a step back, but rather a shift toward new ideas and formats.




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