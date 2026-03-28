Corey Graves Admits “Time Will Tell” On Carmella’s In Ring Future

Corey Graves has opened up about life after Carmella’s WWE departure, admitting that while the situation initially came as a surprise, it has ultimately brought unexpected positives for their family.

Carmella’s contract expired in February 2025 and was not renewed, something she has spoken about candidly, especially regarding how the news was delivered. While the exit was clearly difficult at the time, Graves now sees a different side to it as their home life has shifted in a meaningful way.

Speaking in a recent interview, Graves reflected on how the change has allowed both of them to reset their routines and priorities, particularly with their growing family.

“It kind of caught us both off guard at first, but I think it has been a blessing in disguise. She has been able to dive into other projects she has been wanting to work on for a while. Obviously, she has two baby boys keeping her busy all day, every day. She is an incredible mom.”

Graves explained that Carmella stepping away from WWE has also helped him personally, especially when it comes to separating his demanding work life from his time at home. Known for being deeply invested in wrestling, he admitted that switching off has never come easy, but this situation has forced a healthier balance.

“Her leaving WWE actually helped me in that I can come home and turn off work. That’s something I’ve always struggled with throughout work and life. I’m a workaholic. Now I come home and when I walk through the doors it’s no longer, ‘Hey, how was your day at TV. This happened. How was your day?’ There were the constant comparisons with wrestling being nonstop. It’s sort of forced me to think that when I walk through the door, all that stuff stays in the truck. I’m going to come home and be a dad and a husband and focus on that.”

He added that while wrestling still plays a big role in his life, the dynamic at home has changed for the better, even if Carmella occasionally calls him out for staying glued to the product on his nights off.

“There are still nights where she gives me crap for sitting through wrestling on nights I’m not working. You can’t kill my passion for it. At the same time, it has been helpful in that respect where I have a little delineation between work life and home life where before it was a messy blur.”

As for whether fans will see Carmella back in the ring, Graves made it clear that the decision is entirely hers and not something he wants to speak on her behalf about.

“You’ll have to ask her. I can give you what I think, but I don’t want to speak for her. I think time will tell.”