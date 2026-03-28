Chris Jericho Says His Feud With The Rock Deserves More Recognition



Chris Jericho believes one of his most memorable rivalries still doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, pointing to his 2001 feud with Dwayne Johnson during the WCW invasion storyline as an overlooked classic.

Speaking in a recent interview, Jericho reflected on his chemistry with The Rock, both in the ring and on the microphone, noting that few performers could truly match him in promos.

“A really great one that I think deserves more recognition is Jericho versus the Rock. We could go toe to toe in the ring, and Rock was a great wrestler. Rock liked to talk things through in promos first, which I can do too, but there were very few people who could genuinely stand up to him on the mic. To have a great dragon slayer, you need a great dragon, and I think we were very good from that aspect,” Jericho said.

The rivalry centred around The Rock repeatedly questioning Jericho’s ability to win the big one, something Jericho ultimately proved wrong in a defining moment of his career.

“There was a whole run where he accused me of not being able to win the big one , and then I went ahead and beat him for the Undisputed Championship,” Jericho said. “We were even tag team champions together at one point, for about two weeks. I actually forgot about that until I saw a photo from Madison Square Garden recently and I thought, we were never tag champs... but there it is.”

Jericho also highlighted how consistently strong their segments were, whether it was matches, promos, or backstage interactions, but feels the rivalry has been overshadowed over time.

“Every time we were in the ring together or did a promo or a backstage segment, it was excellent. I think Rock’s been gone from wrestling for so long, and people associate him so strongly with Austin and Triple H, that the Jericho-Rock rivalry kind of gets forgotten. But go back and watch it , it’s very top-level stuff,” Jericho added.