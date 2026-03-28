Brock Lesnar Reveals Wild Story Behind Infamous Chest Tattoo

Brock Lesnar’s chest tattoo has been a talking point for years, and now the “Beast Incarnate” has shed more light on how it actually came to be.

The former WWE Champion already had his distinctive skull tattoo across his back, but it was the large knife design on his chest that really split opinion among fans. Speaking on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, Lesnar admitted the story behind it was far from well thought out.

“[When] I got that tattoo, I was s**t-faced drunk in Scottsdale, Arizona,” he said, explaining he was in town for NFL training at the time. He added that the decision came not long after he had been involved in a motorcycle accident, and he was looking to blow off some steam.

Lesnar recalled spotting a tattoo shop across from a biker bar, something he now recognises as a red flag.

“There was a tattoo shop across the street from the biker bar, and that's not a good place to have a tattoo shop.”

The decision itself was just as chaotic as the setting. Lesnar admitted he barely remembers getting the tattoo at all.

“I got this tattoo – I didn't even know I got the damn thing. I wake up the next day: what ... is this thing?”

Despite the wild circumstances, Lesnar insists the tattoo does carry meaning. He explained it reflects a period in his life where he felt under pressure, like he had a weapon at his throat.

“I walked over there and said: ‘Yeah! Let’s put a big ass, ugly sword on my chest.’ ... No planning whatsoever. It was a half a gallon of vodka and maybe a few Vicodin.”