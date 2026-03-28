Marc Mero Opens Up On WWE Struggles: “I Wasn’t Well-Liked”

Marc Mero thought jumping from WCW to WWE in the mid 1990s would launch him straight into the top tier. Instead, doubts crept in almost immediately.

Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Mero recalled his first creative meeting with Vince McMahon and how things quickly shifted. He initially expected to carry over his WCW persona, but ongoing legal issues between the two companies forced a change. That led to McMahon pitching the "Wild Man" Marc Mero character.

"I go, 'What's a wild man?'" Mero said. "[McMahon] goes, 'Can you do a Tarzan yell?'"

Mero admitted he didn’t have the voice for it and couldn’t pull it off, but the gimmick went ahead anyway. It was never something he connected with and he believes the fans felt that disconnect too.

Things became even more complicated when he was paired on screen with his wife, Sable. According to Mero, that situation hurt both his popularity and his standing behind the scenes.

"My confidence wasn't there," Mero said. "I wasn't well-liked. ... Come to find out later, I got this guaranteed contract, I have my wife flying everywhere I'm flying, so I'm not hanging out with the guys, not going to the bars, not staying up and doing things with those guys."

Mero was also breaking new ground as the first WWE talent to receive a guaranteed contract, something he believes created tension in the locker room. Combined with his different travel routine, it added to the perception that he was separate from the rest of the roster.

He remained with WWE until 1999, working 20 pay per view matches including appearances at Royal Rumble and Survivor Series, and capturing the Intercontinental Championship once during his run.