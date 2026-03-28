Adam Copeland Responds To Talk Of One More TLC Match In AEW

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage may be locked in on FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championships heading into AEW Dynasty, but their recent run-ins with The Young Bucks since AEW Revolution have sparked plenty of speculation about what could be next. With tensions building between all three teams, talk of a potential showdown has only grown louder, with some fans even floating the idea of a three-way TLC match that would mirror the iconic battles Copeland and Christian once had with The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz.

During an appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Copeland and Christian were asked directly about the possibility of stepping into the chaos one more time for a TLC match against The Young Bucks and FTR. While Copeland did not shut the door on the idea, he was quick to acknowledge the toll it could take.

"Yeah, if you want me to retire the next day," Copeland said. "It's tough to look at the three teams and not draw some similarities to past rivalries, right? It's kind of a no brainer to almost go there immediately. Man...I don't know. I don't know man. It be interesting."

Christian, meanwhile, showed no hesitation when it came to confidence in the outcome.

"We'd win for sure," Christian said.

Copeland went on to open up about the physical challenges he faces at this stage of his career, making it clear that while the passion is still there, the reality of competing at a high level is becoming tougher.

"I'll be honest, physically it gets more difficult," Copeland said. "There's no way around it."

Christian offered a very different perspective.

"I feel great," Christian said.

Copeland then doubled down on the contrast between them, adding that it only pushes him to work harder to keep up.

"He feels great. That just means I work harder. So you know, I'm not going to lie and say that it isn't a struggle sometimes. It absolutely is, I'm not going to lie. 52 years old, stuff gets harder. But you just got to work harder."