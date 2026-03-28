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WWE Files Trademark For “Club WWE”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
WWE Files Trademark For “Club WWE”

WWE has made another move behind the scenes, with a new trademark filing coming to light this week.

According to a recent discovery, WWE has filed to secure the term “Club WWE,” with the application officially submitted on March 27 through the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing outlines a wide range of potential uses tied to membership style services.

The description included in the filing states:

“IC 035: Membership club services in the nature of providing discounts and special offers to members in the field of retail sales, special event planning, marketing, and subscriptions; Administration of a discount program for enabling participants to obtain discounts on goods and services through use of a membership; Advertising services; providing consumer product and services information via the Internet and mobile applications; Membership club services, namely, providing on-line information to members in the fields of branding, business development, business marketing, and marketing.”

While there is no official word yet on how “Club WWE” will be rolled out, the language suggests the idea of a fan focused membership program offering perks, discounts, and exclusive access.

This latest filing comes alongside several new ring name trademarks WWE has recently submitted, including:

  • Max Abrams

  • Veronica Haven

  • Gianna Capri

  • Anya Rune

  • Jacari Ball

For now, the exact plans for “Club WWE” remain under wraps, but the filing points toward WWE continuing to expand its branding and fan engagement efforts.




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