TNA Signing Of Ricky Sosa Sparks Backlash From European Indy Promoter

TNA looked set to celebrate a major feel good signing when Ricky Sosa put pen to paper at Sacrifice, but the situation has quickly turned into a heated talking point following a public outburst from overseas.

Sosa signed his contract in the ring alongside Tommy Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva, immediately being presented as one of the company’s newest prospects. The promotion wasted no time backing that push either, rolling out merchandise and positioning him as a fresh name to watch moving forward.

However, the positive momentum did not last long. Behind the scenes, tensions quickly surfaced when the owner of KHAO Wrestling in France, where Sosa previously competed, took to social media with a strong response.

The promoter accused TNA of exploiting the independent wrestling scene by recruiting talent without offering anything in return to the companies that helped develop them. The post painted a picture of frustration from smaller promotions who feel they are losing key performers without recognition or compensation.

"At the slightest opportunity, our talents leave… and you're happy about it? We take advantage of the fragility of indie wrestling to poach them, by selling them the dream of becoming the next WWE superstar, without the slightest compensation or consideration in return. This can't go on any longer."

The situation escalated further when the criticism became personal. In a follow up message, the KHAO owner took direct aim at Sosa, claiming a major role in shaping his career and suggesting the wrestler’s rise would not have happened without that backing.

“Don’t forget that if I hadn’t changed his entrance music, he’d still be a jobber in Nanterre.”