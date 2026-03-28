Kyle Fletcher Addresses Backlash Over Adam Cole Injury Remarks

Kyle Fletcher has addressed the backlash to his earlier comments about AEW All In Texas, offering an apology while explaining the context behind what he said.

Fletcher had originally been set to challenge Adam Cole for the TNT Championship at the event. Those plans were scrapped after Cole suffered an injury during the July 10, 2025 episode of AEW Collision in a match involving Fletcher. Cole later appeared at All In, where he emotionally hinted at a possible retirement. He has not competed since.

Speaking previously with Soundscape Magazine, Fletcher described All In Texas as “one of the worst days of my life.” That line drew criticism, and in a new interview with Adrian Hernandez, Fletcher admitted he regretted how it came across.

“I was very upset with myself for the way I worded it. I would like to apologize for the way I spoke and the words that I used. I think the words I used were a bit insensitive, saying it was one of the worst days of my life. My thought process when I was answering that, and answering any questions about that day, I never want to talk about somebody else’s story, and that whole situation, a lot of it is Adam’s story to tell.

When I was answering that question, they asked me about my emotions on that day, so I did my best to not address what happened with Adam, to the best of my ability, and just focus on how I felt. Truthfully, that was one of the worst days of my life.”

Fletcher also revealed he had been encouraged to lean into the situation on screen, but chose not to.

“I had people in my ear saying you should be saying in promos that you injured Adam Cole and using it for heat or whatever. And I never felt good about that, so I’ve tried my best to stay away from talking about it.”

He went on to explain the emotional weight of the moment, watching someone he respects deal with a potentially career ending situation.

“One of the reasons it was one of the worst days of my life is because, think about it, I had to watch someone that I admire very much and I look up to stand in the ring and cry and basically say that he might never wrestle again. And then I had to go out into the ring and perform basically knowing that it was possibly my fault. And that everybody in the arena knew it was my fault, and I’m sure you can imagine the headspace.”

“I really don’t feel like I have the right to complain about any of it because what Adam is going through and has gone through, my feelings pale in comparison to it.”