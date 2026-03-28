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Ricochet Addresses Backlash And Social Media Warnings After Controversial Tweet

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
Ricochet Addresses Backlash And Social Media Warnings After Controversial Tweet

Ricochet’s controversial social media activity continues to generate discussion, especially following the backlash tied to his comment aimed at a fan with multiple sclerosis. The situation previously led to him deleting the post and issuing an apology, with those close to him stepping in behind the scenes to offer guidance.

It was later revealed that longtime friend Chris Hero was among those who privately reached out, urging Ricochet to be more mindful of how he engages online as criticism began to build.

During a recent appearance on the Unlikely podcast with Adrian Hernandez, Ricochet addressed whether people have spoken to him about adjusting his approach on social media. He confirmed those conversations have happened but made it clear that his mindset around online interaction has not drastically changed.

“Yeah, I've had people talk to me a lot. Look, you got to watch out for this. But, um, yeah, you just, you know, you just do what you think is again, especially cuz most people online are just tweeting whatever they want. So, I'm going to tweet back, too. But, um, yeah, it's all it's all in fun. It's all in do fun. It's uh especially it's it's online. It's really not a real place. Um so why not just have fun, you know what I mean?”




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