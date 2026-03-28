Michael Cole Reflects On WrestleMania 37 Mistake And Apology To Bianca Belair And Sasha Banks



Michael Cole has opened up about a mistake he made during the closing moments of night one of WrestleMania 37.

The main event saw Bianca Belair defeat Sasha Banks with the KOD, but Cole incorrectly called the finish by saying Banks had kicked out. Corey Graves quickly stepped in to correct the call.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Sal Licata show, Cole reflected on the moment, admitting he was embarrassed and revealed that he personally apologized to both competitors afterward. He also noted that fans still remind him of the error to this day.

Cole said:

“I had a massive screw up in the WrestleMania where Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair headlined WrestleMania. The first time two African-American women had headlined the main event at WrestleMania. I screwed up at the finish. I was embarrassed by it. I apologized to both of the women afterward. They understand that things happen.

The fans have never to this day let me forget about it. But it is something I regretted. I’d love to have it back if I could, but it’s just one of those moments you’re in the heat of the moment.

It’s just like calling any sporting event. Sometimes there’s going to be a mistake. That’s why when the fans go off on a Joe Buck or all the issues with Tony Romo this year, I feel for those guys because Romo and Buck are the best in the business. There’s nobody in the world better than them. Yet they’re constantly being berated by people who believe they can be better, that believe they know better.”

“I’ve said before, put on these headsets, sit at ringside for two hours one night, and let’s see what you can do.”