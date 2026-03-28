New Match Confirmed For Monday's WWE Raw

WWE has added another match element to the lineup for this week’s Raw, as Intercontinental Champion Penta is set to put himself to the test.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Penta confirmed that he will be issuing an open challenge during Monday’s show, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Penta has been on a strong run since capturing the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio on the March 2 edition of Raw. Since then, he has successfully defended the title on three occasions, picking up wins over El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and most recently in a rematch against Mysterio.
With the addition of Penta’s open challenge, the lineup for the March 30 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape with several high-profile matches and appearances already confirmed.
WWE Raw lineup for March 30, 2026:
Street Fight for the World Tag Team Championships
The Usos vs Austin Theory and Logan Paul
Women’s Tag Team Championships
Lash Legend and Nia Jax vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
IYO SKY vs Raquel Rodriguez
Brock Lesnar appearance
CM Punk and Roman Reigns under the same roof
Intercontinental Champion Penta open challenge
Westwego, Louisiana
Mar. 28th 2026
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Mar. 28th 2026
New York City, New York
Mar. 30th 2026
New York City, New York
Mar. 31st 2026
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Apr. 1st 2026
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Apr. 1st 2026