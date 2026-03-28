Former WWE Star Claims Carmelo Hayes Was “Screwed” On SmackDown

Sami Zayn walked out of the March 27 2026 episode of SmackDown with the WWE United States Championship after defeating Carmelo Hayes, setting up a title defense against Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42.

The title change quickly sparked debate, with former WWE star Baron Corbin, also known as Tom Pestock, weighing in on social media. Corbin made it clear he was not a fan of how things played out, suggesting Hayes was on the wrong end of the decision.

“Just my opinion but Carmelo got screwed. He deserves a mania match!! Him and Ilja made that title matter again! Shit give me Ilja vs Trick Williams vs Melo at mania”

He continued by pushing for a bigger spotlight on Hayes at WrestleMania, proposing a multi man match to showcase the talent involved.

“Make it a 3 way!! Carmelo has carried that for months and has delivered!!”

Corbin’s comments echo a growing sentiment among fans who feel Hayes’ recent run has elevated the championship and earned him a marquee spot on the biggest stage of the year.