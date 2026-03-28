Charlotte Flair Claims She Has The Strongest Resume In WWE Women’s Division



Charlotte Flair is making it clear that she sees herself as the standard bearer in WWE’s women’s division, pointing to a career packed with major accomplishments and historic moments.

Since arriving on the main roster in 2015, Flair has built a resume that few can match. Her accolades include 14 world championship reigns, two Royal Rumble victories, multiple runs as NXT Women’s Champion, and a stint as a Women’s Tag Team Champion. Along the way, she has consistently remained at the forefront of the division, featuring in marquee matches and top-tier storylines.

One of the defining moments of her career came at WrestleMania 35, where she stood alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women’s main event on the grandest stage. That match marked a turning point for the division and cemented Flair’s role in its evolution.

Speaking on Complex Graps The Podcast, Flair was asked about her place in the current landscape. Rather than limiting herself to one period, she made it clear she sees her influence spanning across generations.

“I think I’m all eras, past, present, future.”

When the topic shifted to whether she considers herself the face of the division, Flair pointed directly to her body of work. While acknowledging the rise and impact of other top stars, she remained confident in her standing.

“I think I have the strongest resume. Yeah, right now. But I think so many women over the years have stepped up, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, [IYO SKY]. I think any of them are considered a staple. I just think that with what I have been able to accomplish since 2015, my resume will stand the test of time.”



