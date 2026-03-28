Knockouts Legends Unite To Face Elegance Brand At TNA Rebellion

TNA has added a major Knockouts clash to the Rebellion card, bringing together a mix of legends and rising personalities for a chaotic showdown.

A “Hardcore Country” rules match is now set, with Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell joining forces to take on The Elegance Brand’s M By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and Ash By Elegance. With no disqualifications in play, the bout is expected to lean heavily into weapons, brawling, and all-out mayhem.

The match was revealed in a social media clip featuring Santino Marella, who informed James, ODB, and Terrell of the opportunity. TNA followed that up with another video showing The Elegance Brand reacting to the announcement, setting the stage for what could be one of the wildest matches on the show.

TNA Rebellion takes place on Saturday, April 11 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, with a stacked lineup already confirmed.

Updated TNA Rebellion 2026 lineup: