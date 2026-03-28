×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Knockouts Legends Unite To Face Elegance Brand At TNA Rebellion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
Knockouts Legends Unite To Face Elegance Brand At TNA Rebellion

TNA has added a major Knockouts clash to the Rebellion card, bringing together a mix of legends and rising personalities for a chaotic showdown.

A “Hardcore Country” rules match is now set, with Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell joining forces to take on The Elegance Brand’s M By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and Ash By Elegance. With no disqualifications in play, the bout is expected to lean heavily into weapons, brawling, and all-out mayhem.

The match was revealed in a social media clip featuring Santino Marella, who informed James, ODB, and Terrell of the opportunity. TNA followed that up with another video showing The Elegance Brand reacting to the announcement, setting the stage for what could be one of the wildest matches on the show.

TNA Rebellion takes place on Saturday, April 11 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, with a stacked lineup already confirmed.

Updated TNA Rebellion 2026 lineup:

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Step into the action beyond the headlines - Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans who live and breathe wrestling! Also, Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below — Vote Now 🗳️

::: NEW ::: Unlock the WNS Data Center — your hub for Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more!

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Taping

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 28th 2026

#impact

AEW Collision

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mar. 28th 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Mar. 30th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Mar. 31st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy