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Jim Ross Says Politics Delayed Sid Vicious Hall Of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
Jim Ross Says Politics Delayed Sid Vicious Hall Of Fame Induction

Jim Ross believes backstage politics played a major role in why Sid Vicious had to wait so long for a WWE Hall of Fame induction, calling the recognition overdue while admitting it’s bittersweet the legend isn’t here to see it.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross questioned the long delay despite Sid’s stacked résumé as a multi-time world champion in both WWE and WCW, along with main event appearances at WrestleMania 13 and WrestleMania 8.

“That is a question that you can ask over and over and not get a good answer,” Ross said. “Politics, part of it. Politics, I think, has a lot to do with this selection of the individuals that go into the Hall of Fame. It just came around, finding his time.”

Ross made it clear the honor is deserved, but admitted the timing stings following Sid’s passing in August 2024.

“It’s a damn shame that he’s no longer with us to enjoy those moments, because he would have enjoyed it,” Ross said. “I know going to the Hall of Fame, and you know, Sid matured and grew a lot over the course of time. He certainly is a Hall of Famer. No doubt about that.”

Sid Eudy passed away at 63 after battling cancer. His legacy includes multiple world title reigns and headline matches against icons like The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan on WWE’s biggest stage. His son Gunner later confirmed the induction and expressed pride in continuing the family legacy.

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