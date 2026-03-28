CJ Perry Steps Into Stand Up Comedy And Delivers First Live Set

CJ Perry has officially unlocked a brand new side quest and this one comes with a microphone and a live audience.
After teasing her interest in stand up comedy, Perry followed through in the best way possible by stepping onto the stage at The Comedy Chateau in Los Angeles for her very first live set. Yes, from managing wrestlers and cutting promos to delivering punchlines, she is now doing it all.
And because no big moment is complete without a hype man, Miro was right there cheering her on like it was a main event. He later jumped on Instagram Stories to celebrate the moment, sharing a snap of the two of them after the show looking like they just won tag team gold.
“So proud of you @thecjperry!! First stand up show & you CRUSHEDD IT.”
Perry had previously admitted she was both nervous and excited heading into this, which is basically how everyone feels before willingly standing in front of strangers hoping they laugh and not just stare in silence. But she powered through, delivered her set, and walked out having officially survived her comedy debut.
CJ Perry did standup comedy for the first time this weekend 🎤 pic.twitter.com/ZZLL6aPKis, WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 28, 2026
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