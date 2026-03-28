You Won’t Believe What WWE Is Charging Fans For This Cody Rhodes Experience

WWE’s premium WrestleMania 42 experiences are already generating conversation, and now Stevie Richards has weighed in with a strong reaction to one of the company’s most expensive offerings centered around Cody Rhodes.

After details emerged about the nearly $10,000 Cody Rhodes Bus Tour experience, Richards addressed the concept during a video on his YouTube channel on March 28, 2026, questioning both its value and how it is being presented to fans.

“Let’s get to the Cody Rhodes bus tour. So here’s the quote: take an unforgettable tour with the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. This exclusive Cody Rhodes bus tour will give you a behind-the-scenes look at the electric atmosphere of WrestleMania.”

Richards quickly challenged the premise, arguing that the experience itself does not appear to deliver what it promises. In his view, simply riding through Las Vegas does not necessarily provide an authentic WrestleMania atmosphere, especially with limited clarity on what fans actually receive.

“How does being on Cody Rhodes’s tour bus in downtown Las Vegas give you any sense of WrestleMania? The only thing that is definitely set in stone is probably the price and a brief one-on-one interaction with Cody.”

He continued by breaking down the logistics of the experience, suggesting that the setup could limit meaningful interaction with Rhodes while offering little beyond a guided tour of the city.

“For 10 grand, you get a brief one-on-one meeting with Cody Rhodes where a professional tour guide is going to be talking the entire way. So you can’t really talk to Cody on his own bus. All of you are just going to be looking at one to two Las Vegas landmarks… you’re sat on a bus looking out the window. You could be anywhere with anyone. Aren’t there actually tour buses to take you around Vegas to the landmarks for a lot less than that?”

Richards went even further, questioning WWE’s approach to marketing these high-end experiences and suggesting that the concept may be aimed at a very specific segment of the fanbase.

“It feels like exploiting the people they know they’ve got , the super hardcore fans who will splurge this one time a year… But targeting people who feel loyal… it’s a scam.”

The Cody Rhodes bus tour is reportedly limited to just 12 fans, positioning it as an ultra-exclusive add-on during WrestleMania 42 weekend.