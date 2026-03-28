How To Set WNS As Your Preferred News Source On Google

Google has introduced a new update that changes how news is displayed across its search platform, giving users more control over the sources they see.

With this latest feature, you can now choose WNS as your preferred news source directly through Google.

A new ‘add us as a preferred source’ button is now available on WNS stories, making it easier than ever to stay connected with the latest wrestling news, exclusive updates, and breaking stories as they happen.

From in-depth coverage and backstage reports to major headlines and fan-driven discussion, WNS delivers content across WWE, AEW, and the wider wrestling world.

Adding WNS as your preferred source only takes a few quick steps.

Add in 3 easy steps

• Look for the ‘add us as a preferred source’ option at the botton of a WNS article.

• Click the button to open the Google selection screen.

• Tick the box next to WNS to confirm your choice.

Once selected, WNS will be prioritised within Google’s Top Stories results whenever you search for related topics!

It’s a simple way to make sure you never miss the biggest stories in wrestling, all tailored to your preferences.