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Backstage Update On How Long AEW Dynasty Main Event Has Been Planned

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
Backstage Update On How Long AEW Dynasty Main Event Has Been Planned

AEW confirmed during Wednesday’s Dynamite that MJF will put the AEW World Championship on the line against Kenny Omega at next month’s Dynasty pay per view.

The showdown has reportedly been in motion behind the scenes for quite some time, with Fightful Select noting that plans for the match have been in place for months as AEW built toward a major main event.

Omega earned his opportunity earlier in the night by defeating Swerve Strickland in a number one contender match, further strengthening his position at the top of the company while continuing his role as an Executive Vice President.

Later in the broadcast, Omega interrupted MJF during a promo segment to make the challenge official. MJF did not hesitate to accept, branding the bout as a clash between “The Devil” and the self proclaimed “God of Wrestling,” setting the stage for one of AEW’s biggest matches of the year.

AEW Dynasty 2026 is set for April 12 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and will air live on pay per view.

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