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Natalya Compares Trick Williams To The Rock After Standout Rise

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
Natalya Compares Trick Williams To The Rock After Standout Rise

WWE’s Natalya is all in on Trick Williams, and she is not holding back when it comes to his ceiling.

Speaking on Busted Open, Natalya revealed that both Williams and Lash Legend recently trained at The Dungeon alongside her and TJ Wilson. What stood out most was their attitude, with Natalya praising their humility, but it was Williams who truly caught her attention.

She explained that Williams has a natural presence that instantly connects, drawing comparisons to Dwayne Johnson during his rise.

"There's just something about him… you want to keep watching him," Natalya said. "He’s solid in the ring, he works hard, but it’s that presence. The audience feels it. Energy doesn’t lie. You watch him and think, ‘That’s not just a guy, that’s a star.’"

Natalya went on to say that Williams has the potential to become a major player in WWE, comparing his current momentum to the early days of The Rock, when fans first began to see that breakout connection forming.

She believes fans are watching that transformation happen in real time, pointing to his ability to captivate both the crowd and those behind the scenes. From what she witnessed firsthand at The Dungeon, Williams is not just fitting into WWE’s main roster, he is on track to become one of pro wrestling’s standout stars.

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