Becky Lynch Says The Door Is Always Open For Mercedes Mone To Return To WWE

Becky Lynch recently reflected on the lasting impact of the Four Horsewomen during an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, offering a thoughtful take on how the group continues to shape women’s wrestling today.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg, Lynch was asked about Charlotte Flair naming the Four Horsewomen as her Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling. Lynch did not hesitate to back the sentiment, making it clear that she believes the group’s influence still holds strong years after they first changed the landscape in WWE.

“Honestly, I can’t disagree. That’s a great answer. We’re a great foursome. Never really aligned altogether, but we did great work. We’re still doing great work. We’re all doing great work.”

Lynch’s comments highlight how, despite rarely being fully united on screen at the same time, the collective impact of the four women helped redefine expectations for women’s wrestling in WWE. From main event matches to championship runs and groundbreaking moments, their contributions remain a major part of the division’s evolution.

Rosenberg then pushed further, asking whether there is still unfinished business between the members of the group. Lynch suggested that while circumstances have changed, the possibility for future interaction is always there, especially if the timing is right.

“Well, we’re not all here, and, you know, the door is always open, I think, for Sasha. So I think that that is one of those things that you can always go back to at any time, and it’ll always be fantastic.”

Her response leaves the door open for a potential reunion or renewed rivalry down the line, something fans have continued to speculate about. With each member of the group still making an impact in their own way, the idea of revisiting that dynamic remains an exciting prospect whenever the opportunity arises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg (@cheapheatpod)







