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White House Fires Back After Jesse Ventura’s “Blade Job” Claim About Donald Trump

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
White House Fires Back After Jesse Ventura’s “Blade Job” Claim About Donald Trump

Jesse Ventura sparked controversy during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored after questioning whether the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump was legitimate.

During the interview, Ventura referenced a term from his wrestling background to make his point:

Ventura: “You ever hear of a blade job?”

Morgan: “You think it was fake?”

Ventura: “I don’t know. Where’s his scar today?”

Morgan: “Somebody died literally sitting behind him.”

In professional wrestling, a “blade job” refers to a performer intentionally cutting themselves to produce blood during a match, typically to enhance drama or realism.

Following Ventura’s remarks, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle issued a strong response, pushing back on the suggestion. In a statement, he emphasized the severity of the incident and paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, who lost his life during the shooting.

“On that tragic day in Butler, Pennsylvania, we tragically lost an American hero, Corey Comperatore, who selflessly laid down his life to protect those around him. President Trump will never forget Corey and his beautiful family. On that dark day, God spared President Trump’s life by a miraculous millimeter. President Trump is standing stronger than ever as he continues to ‘fight, fight, fight’ for the American people. Only a fool would believe otherwise.”

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