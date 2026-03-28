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Matt Hardy Reveals Why He No Longer Engages With Online Trolls

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He No Longer Engages With Online Trolls

Matt Hardy has taken plenty of heat over the years, but these days he is handling online trolls very differently.

Speaking on his podcast, Hardy shared how his mindset has shifted when it comes to dealing with negativity on social media. He admitted there was a time when he would fire back at critics, but quickly realised that engaging only made things worse and gave trolls exactly what they wanted.

Now, discipline is the key. Hardy believes the best move is to ignore, mute, or block rather than respond and amplify the noise.

“I've been very disciplined the last while and I haven't done it. I just… it's better to drown out the noise and it's almost like you can do it. It's kind of like a quick, cheap, easy pop or whatever. Like yeah, people think it's funny, but just like giving those people oxygen. It's much better just to mute them or block them and move on when it's all said and done because just, you know, giving them more… giving them oxygen, giving them a response in any way just allows more people to see them and it kind of amplifies them. So it's probably better not to amplify those people that are specifically out trolling.”

Hardy’s take reflects a wider reality in today’s online world. By refusing to engage, he believes trolls lose the attention they crave, allowing performers to stay focused on what actually matters.

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