AEW Collision Preview for March 28, 2026

AEW is loading up the March 28 edition of Collision with a stacked card that looks set to deliver a fast paced night from start to finish.

Kazuchika Okada is back in action and will defend the AEW International Championship against Kevin Knight. Knight has been building serious momentum in recent weeks, and this is a big opportunity for him to prove himself against one of the very best. Okada remains one of the most dominant champions in AEW, so this will be a major test for the rising challenger.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as Divine Dominion face Babes of Wrath in a rematch. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross captured the titles earlier this month, and now their rivals are looking for redemption. With tensions already high between the teams, this one could easily steal the show.

Tommaso Ciampa continues to embrace his darker side following his turn on Mark Briscoe, and he now steps into the ring with Ace Austin. Ciampa has been ruthless since the switch, while Austin will be looking to slow his momentum and score a big win.

Confirmed lineup for AEW Collision on March 28, 2026:

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs Kevin Knight

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Divine Dominion vs Babes of Wrath

Ace Austin vs Tommaso Ciampa

Collision is shaping up to be a must watch episode with plenty of high stakes action and key storylines continuing to build. Swerve Strickland is also expected to appear as the show adds even more star power to the night.

The show will air live from the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at 8 PM Eastern on TNT, with streaming also available on MAX.