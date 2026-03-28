Hardcore Holly Goes Viral With Incredible Physique At 63

A new photo of Hardcore Holly is blowing up online after his wife Linda Howard shared a shot showing the former WWE star in incredible shape at 63.

Howard revealed Holly sticks to a strict routine of two hours of training every day alongside a carnivore diet, built around meat, eggs, and select dairy while cutting out carbs entirely.

The image was first posted back in June 2025 but has resurfaced and is now trending across social media after being widely shared.

Holly, real name Robert Howard, has kept a low profile since leaving WWE in 2009 following a 15 year run. He made only occasional appearances on the independent scene afterward.

Howard also warned fans about a fake “Bob Holly” account on X, confirming it was hacked and taken over. The same account previously impersonated Sid Vicious before switching identities.

During his WWE run, Holly captured the WWF Hardcore Championship six times and held tag team gold on three occasions with The 1-2-3 Kid, Crash Holly, and Cody Rhodes. He also won the NWA World Tag Team Championship with Bart Gunn as part of The Midnight Express revival.

He broke into wrestling in 1988 and joined WWE full time in 1994 as Thurman “Sparky” Plugg before evolving into Hardcore Holly. A broken neck suffered against Brock Lesnar in 2002 kept him out for over a year, but he returned and later challenged Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Holly released his autobiography, The Hardcore Truth The Bob Holly Story, in 2013.