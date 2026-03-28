Backstage Insight On Possible WrestleMania 42 Match Additions



WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 42, set to take place across two nights on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the early picture for the card is beginning to take shape.

While several marquee bouts have already been confirmed, including four world title matches, there is still plenty of speculation surrounding what else could be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

Among the officially announced contests are Brock Lesnar facing Oba Femi, as well as Becky Lynch going head to head with AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, giving the show a strong foundation heading into April.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, more matches are expected to fall into place soon. One bout that appears increasingly likely is Finn Bálor colliding with Dominik Mysterio, as tensions between the two continue to escalate. Another potential addition could see Sami Zayn meet Trick Williams following their recent issues.

There is also internal consideration for a multi team Women’s Tag Team Championship match, with several teams circling champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend as competition in the division continues to build.

If all of those matches come together, the card would reach around ten bouts, leaving space for several more additions across the two night event. As of now, however, there is no clear indication of what other matches WWE may be planning to round out WrestleMania weekend.