×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Backstage Insight On Possible WrestleMania 42 Match Additions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
Backstage Insight On Possible WrestleMania 42 Match Additions


WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 42, set to take place across two nights on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the early picture for the card is beginning to take shape.

While several marquee bouts have already been confirmed, including four world title matches, there is still plenty of speculation surrounding what else could be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

Among the officially announced contests are Brock Lesnar facing Oba Femi, as well as Becky Lynch going head to head with AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, giving the show a strong foundation heading into April.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, more matches are expected to fall into place soon. One bout that appears increasingly likely is Finn Bálor colliding with Dominik Mysterio, as tensions between the two continue to escalate. Another potential addition could see Sami Zayn meet Trick Williams following their recent issues.

There is also internal consideration for a multi team Women’s Tag Team Championship match, with several teams circling champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend as competition in the division continues to build.

If all of those matches come together, the card would reach around ten bouts, leaving space for several more additions across the two night event. As of now, however, there is no clear indication of what other matches WWE may be planning to round out WrestleMania weekend.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Taping

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 28th 2026

#impact

AEW Collision

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mar. 28th 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Mar. 30th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Mar. 31st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy