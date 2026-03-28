WWE Makes Changes To Hall Of Fame Legacy Wing Format

WWE is shaking things up for the 2026 Hall of Fame, and the Legacy wing is getting a fresh spotlight.

This year, WWE confirmed that Sid Vicious and Bad News Brown will be inducted as Legacy Award recipients, marking the first time the company has actually announced Legacy inductees publicly ahead of the ceremony.

But that is not the only change.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has quietly revamped how the Legacy category works. Going forward, the focus is on honoring stars who have passed away, helping streamline the overall Hall of Fame ceremony. That comes after growing criticism that recent shows have dragged on too long, with some inductions feeling rushed or squeezed in.

There is still a bit of mystery around how these Legacy inductions will be presented. Traditionally, family members have stepped in to give speeches for late legends, but it is not yet confirmed if that will continue under the new format.

As for the rest of the 2026 class, it is already shaping up to be a stacked lineup. Dennis Rodman is set for the Celebrity wing, while Demolition will go in as a group. On the individual side, AJ Styles and Stephanie McMahon are also locked in. WWE has yet to reveal this year’s Immortal Moment, a category introduced last year with the legendary WrestleMania 13 clash between Bret Hart and Steve Austin.

The Legacy wing itself has had an on and off history. It originally grouped together classic names like Art Thomas, Ed Lewis, Frank Gotch, George Hackenschmidt, Lou Thesz, Mildred Burke, and Pat O’Connor starting in 2016. After running yearly through 2021, the category disappeared entirely for three years before returning in 2025 with Dory Funk Sr., Kamala, and Ivan Koloff.

Now, with a clearer direction and more visibility, the Legacy Award might finally feel like a proper spotlight moment rather than an afterthought.