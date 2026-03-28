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AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise Again With Strong March 25 Number

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise Again With Strong March 25 Number


AEW Dynamite continued its recent momentum with another increase in viewership for its March 25 episode.

The show brought in 765,000 viewers on TBS, along with a 0.14 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic. This marks the highest total audience for Dynamite since the one hour clash between MJF and Will Ospreay, which aired prior to AEW beginning its simulcast on MAX.

The figure is particularly notable given the strong competition on the night. Dynamite went head to head with MLB Opening Day coverage as well as a high profile Yankees vs Giants game streaming on Netflix, both of which were expected to draw significant attention.

This latest number represents a second straight week of growth for the show. The March 18 episode delivered 730,000 viewers and a 0.13 demo rating, which at the time stood as Dynamite’s best performance since the Grand Slam Mexico special in 2025.

The March 25 broadcast took place in St. Paul, Minnesota and featured several major developments. Kenny Omega defeated Swerve Strickland in the opening match to secure a shot at MJF’s AEW World Championship. That victory quickly set the stage for Omega vs MJF at AEW Dynasty on April 12 in Vancouver.

Elsewhere on the show, Jon Moxley vs Will Ospreay was officially confirmed for Dynasty, Thekla successfully defended the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mina Shirakawa, and Darby Allin closed the night with a win over RUSH in the main event.

It is worth noting that these figures only reflect traditional television viewership on TBS and do not account for streaming audiences on HBO Max.

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