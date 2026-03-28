Wardlow’s American Gladiators Identity Revealed As...

It has been a long wait since Wardlow last stepped into an AEW ring, but his comeback is coming with a twist that nobody had on their bingo card.

After two years away from competition, Wardlow is resurfacing not in wrestling but on the rebooted American Gladiators, and he is not going by Wardlow anymore. He is stepping into the arena as Fang.

The reveal came after a teaser dropped showcasing the full Gladiators lineup, with Wardlow confirming the news himself and clearly loving every second of it.

“Wardlow is officially FANG! One of the new American Gladiators which debuts April 17th on Amazon Prime Video.”

He followed that up with a bit of reflection, showing just how much this moment means to him.

“Very excited for this. I grew up watching this show so little me is very proud to say, I am an American Gladiator. Pretty wild. Hope y’all are ready!”

And he is not the only familiar face making the jump from wrestling to Gladiators. The show is quietly stacked with names fans will recognise.

Jessica “J Rod” Roden appears as Supernova

Kailey “Kamille” Latimer takes on the role of Hurricane

Eric “Rick Boogs” Bugenhagen becomes The Bull

Jessie “Mr Pectacular” Godderz shows up as Steel

Mike Mizanin steps in as host, bringing his larger than life presence to the show

For Wardlow, it marks a major shift after what has been a frustrating stretch. Once positioned as one of AEW’s most dominant forces, he racked up undefeated streaks and multiple TNT Championship reigns. But everything stalled after his last match in March 2024, where he fell short against Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

Things looked like they might pick up again in August 2025 when he aligned with the Don Callis Family at Forbidden Door, but an apparent pec injury in that segment sidelined him once more. Since then, he has been completely absent from AEW programming.

Now, instead of a wrestling return, fans are getting something completely different. And honestly, Fang might just suit him.