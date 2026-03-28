Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Announces Weekly Mayhem Show In Canada

The wrestling calendar is already packed, and now it’s about to get even busier in the best way possible.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling is stepping things up in a big way, officially announcing a brand new weekly show called Mayhem, set to air across Canada on The Sports Network starting this July.

The reveal came during the Global Wars event, a cross-promotional showcase between MLP and Ring of Honor, and they didn’t hold back. The announcement video leaned heavily into nostalgia, spotlighting appearances from icons like Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, and Roddy Piper during their time in Canada before shifting gears to today’s names helping shape MLP’s future.

That next wave included talents like Josh Alexander, Speedball Mike Bailey, the Dark Order, and Billy Gunn, a clear sign that MLP’s working relationship with AEW and ROH is alive and well and likely expanding.

Since launching in 2024 under Scott D’Amore, who revived the Maple Leaf Wrestling name, the promotion has been steadily building momentum. After running a handful of shows across 2024 and 2025, Global Wars marked their first event of 2026 and now they are adding weekly television into the mix.

What has made MLP stand out early on is its open door approach. The promotion has welcomed talent from AEW, ROH, TNA, New Japan, MLW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH, creating a unique mix of styles and matchups. Even the WWE ID Women’s Championship has found its way into MLP rings, showing just how wide their reach has become.

Now, with Mayhem on the horizon, MLP is turning that collaborative energy into a weekly destination, and the schedule just got a whole lot more interesting.