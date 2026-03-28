TNA Rebellion Card Begins Taking Shape After Sacrifice Chaos

TNA is officially on the clock, with just two weeks separating Sacrifice from Rebellion, and the company wasted no time stacking the card coming out of a chaotic night.

Four matches are already locked in, and there is plenty of chaos bubbling beneath the surface that could shape the rest of the lineup.

Leading the charge, the Hardys will put the World Tag Team Championships on the line against Brian Myers and Bear Bronson of The System. This opportunity comes courtesy of Myers cashing in the title shot he earned through Feast or Fired, adding even more stakes to an already volatile situation.

And volatile is putting it lightly.

The Righteous finally showed their true colours at Sacrifice after weeks of tension. Vincent teamed with Jeff Hardy earlier in the night, but things took a dark turn when footage revealed Dutch standing over a bloodied Matt Hardy backstage. Later, The System capitalised, taking out Jeff and scoring the pin while Vincent stood by and did absolutely nothing. Expect this situation to explode further at Rebellion.

Elsewhere on the card, Cedric Alexander is stepping up to challenge Leon Slater for the X Division Championship, while Elijah and Frankie Kazarian are set to go head to head in what could be a show stealer. Trey Miguel will also defend the International Championship against Mustafa Ali in a clash that promises speed and precision.

The TNA World Championship picture is far less clear.

Mike Santana is expected to defend his title, but after the wild ending to Sacrifice, the list of potential challengers is growing. Steve Maclin could push for another shot, while Eddie Edwards still has a guaranteed opportunity thanks to Feast or Fired, leaving the title scene wide open heading into Cleveland.

Beyond the confirmed bouts, several rivalries are quickly taking shape.

Special Agent Zero made a statement by attacking Moose, hinting at a looming collision between two heavy hitters. Meanwhile, Taryn Terrell made her return and aligned with ODB and Mickie James, targeting the Elegance Brand for a possible trios showdown. It remains to be seen whether that clash lands on Impact or Rebellion.

The Knockouts division could get even more unpredictable.

Havok resurfaced backstage and seemingly laid out Mila Moore, just as Rosemary continues her eerie mission to revive Allie. That strange path could lead to a multi woman clash involving Moore, Tessa Blanchard, and Victoria Crawford.

With tensions rising across every division, Rebellion is quickly shaping up to be anything but predictable.

TNA Rebellion takes place on April 11 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.