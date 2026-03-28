Steve Maclin Injury Scare Halts TNA Sacrifice Main Event

A concerning moment unfolded during the main event of TNA Sacrifice on Friday night, as Steve Maclin appeared to suffer a legitimate injury mid match.

Maclin was challenging Mike Santana for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship when things took a sudden turn early on. Just moments into the bout, Maclin rebounded off the ropes and was caught clean with a superkick from Santana. He dropped instantly and remained down, prompting immediate concern.

Santana attempted to continue, but the referee quickly intervened and waved him back. TNA President Carlos Silva, along with medical staff, rushed to the ring and spent several minutes checking on Maclin. The situation led to a pause in the match as officials assessed his condition.

With Maclin unable to continue, Eddie Edwards made his way out and engaged Santana in an impromptu fight. The action spilled to the outside where Santana ultimately took control, placing Edwards on a table and crashing through him with a splash from the top rope.

Following the chaos, Santana was declared the winner via no contest and stood tall as the broadcast came to an end.

Maclin’s title opportunity came shortly after his storyline firing tied to the Feast or Fired match, where he selected the wrong briefcase. Despite that, he remained a disruptive presence on television, targeting Santana and even attacking commentator Tom Hannifan, which led to his reinstatement and eventual title shot.

Edwards, who also secured a future World Championship opportunity in that same Feast or Fired bout, is still expected to receive his title match despite the inconclusive finish.

Other results from Sacrifice:

- Leon Slater defeated Eric Young to retain the X Division Championship



- Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis defeated Elijah and Home Town Man



- Tessa Blanchard defeated Dani Luna and Lei Ying Lee to retain the Knockouts Championship



- Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz defeated Trey Miguel and Jada Stone



- Moose defeated Eddie Edwards by disqualification after interference from Order 4’s Special Agent Zero



- Brian Myers and Cedric Alexander defeated Jeff Hardy and Vincent after a backstage video showed Dutch standing over a bloodied Matt Hardy



UPDATE:





While the situation looked serious in the moment, there has been some positive news since. Bryan Alvarez noted that Maclin was able to walk around backstage after the show, though there is still concern that he may have suffered a concussion.

With Maclin unable to continue, the match was effectively halted. Eddie Edwards soon made his way out and turned the situation into a chaotic brawl with Santana. The two battled around ringside for several minutes, culminating in Santana driving Edwards through a table with a frog splash. The bout was ultimately ruled a no contest as the show came to a close.

Maclin’s journey to this point had already been turbulent. After being “fired” in storyline due to the Feast or Fired briefcase fallout, he continued appearing on television, launching attacks on Santana and commentator Tom Hannifan. That aggression led to his reinstatement and a rapid return to the main event scene, where he was granted a shot at the TNA World Championship before Friday’s unfortunate turn of events.