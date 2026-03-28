Ring Of Honor Confirms Supercard Of Honor 2026 Date And Location

Ring of Honor has officially confirmed when and where its next major pay per view will take place.

The 19th edition of Supercard of Honor is set for Friday, May 15 at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland. The announcement came during the Global Wars event, which saw ROH collaborate with Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

At this stage, no matches or talent have been confirmed for the card, but expectations will be high following last year’s standout show. The 2025 main event between Konosuke Takeshita and Bandido was widely praised, finishing second in the Match of the Year voting in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards.

Bandido could once again find himself in the spotlight heading into this year’s event. He remains the reigning ROH World Champion after defeating Takeshita in that critically acclaimed clash and continues to be a central figure for the promotion.

A number of current champions are also expected to feature prominently on the card:

ROH World Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena

ROH World TV Champion Nick Wayne

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty

ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo

With the date and location now locked in, attention will turn to match announcements as ROH begins to build toward one of its biggest events of the year.

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