Two New Matches Added To WWE WrestleMania 42

Two more matches are now locked in for WrestleMania 42 as the card continues to take shape following a chaotic night on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn will defend the United States Championship against Trick Williams after weeks of tension finally boiled over. Zayn had initially been left frustrated when Nick Aldis informed him there were no plans for him at WrestleMania, moments after confirming that Williams did have a spot secured. That frustration quickly turned into action when Williams mocked him, prompting Zayn to fire back and promise he would find his own way onto the show.

Zayn did exactly that by answering Carmelo Hayes’ open challenge for the United States Championship later in the night. The match took a decisive turn when Williams got involved, attempting to cost Zayn the opportunity but instead knocking out Hayes at the wrong moment. Zayn capitalized immediately, connecting with the Helluva Kick to secure the win and claim the title. In the aftermath, Aldis reversed course and confirmed that Zayn would now defend the championship against Williams at WrestleMania.

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu’s escalating rivalry is set to explode in an unsanctioned match. The two men were already dealing with the aftermath of their brutal brawl from the previous week, which ended with both crashing off a platform. Despite that, tensions only intensified on SmackDown.

Fatu called out McIntyre and made it clear that injuries would not stop him, vowing to run through his opponent regardless. McIntyre responded by claiming he was the one wronged in the situation before taking things to a deeply personal level by referencing Fatu’s family. That was enough to push things over the edge, with Aldis stepping in to make the match official as unsanctioned, warning that WWE would not be held responsible for what happens when the two finally collide.

The WrestleMania 42 lineup continues to stack up with major title matches and grudge bouts across the board.

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch

United States Championship

Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams

Unsanctioned Match

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

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