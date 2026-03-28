Sami Zayn Wins United States Title And Secures WrestleMania 42 Match

Sami Zayn has officially secured his place on the WrestleMania 42 card after a chaotic night that saw him capture championship gold once again.

On Friday’s show, Zayn defeated Carmelo Hayes to become a two-time United States Champion, but the path to victory was far from straightforward. During the match, Trick Williams made his presence felt at ringside, still furious after being attacked by Zayn earlier in the evening. Williams inserted himself into the action by grabbing the United States Championship and handing it to Zayn, creating a distraction that pulled the referee’s attention away at a crucial moment.

That brief lapse opened the door for Williams to strike, taking out Hayes behind the official’s back. With Hayes down and unaware of what had just unfolded, Zayn capitalised, connecting with the Helluva Kick to seal the victory and reclaim the title.

The situation stemmed from earlier in the night when Zayn overheard SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informing Williams that he had secured a spot at WrestleMania. When Zayn questioned his own status, he was left stunned as Aldis revealed there were no current plans for him on the show. Clearly frustrated, Zayn walked off, only to hear Williams mockingly suggest he should be heading to catering instead.

That remark pushed Zayn over the edge, leading to him attacking Williams on the spot. Determined to force his way onto the biggest stage of the year, Zayn answered Hayes’ open challenge for the United States Championship, setting the stage for the night’s main development.

Following his title win, Zayn returned to Aldis seeking clarity on his WrestleMania future. This time, the answer was very different. Aldis confirmed that Zayn would indeed be part of the event and made it official, announcing that Zayn will defend the United States Championship against Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42.