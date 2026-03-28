ESPN Seeks To Intervene In WWE Class Action Lawsuit

ESPN is looking to formally insert itself into an ongoing class action lawsuit involving WWE, according to new developments.

A report from Brandon Thurston revealed that the network has submitted a memorandum requesting permission from the court to intervene in the case, which was originally filed in January. The lawsuit was brought forward by two consumers who allege that WWE misled subscribers by promoting that ESPN users would receive access to premium live events without paying extra. While WWE was initially named in the suit, ESPN was not included as a defendant.

Thurston noted that this may have been intentional, writing that “Plaintiffs did not name ESPN as a defendant, apparently to get around the arbitration clause in the subscriber agreement.”

With ESPN now seeking involvement, the company is also pushing for the case to be shifted out of court and into arbitration. This aligns with the terms outlined in its parent company The Walt Disney Company subscriber agreement.

When ESPN first unveiled its plans for the service, the expectation was that deals would be reached with a wide range of cable and streaming providers, allowing customers to access ESPN Unlimited without additional charges. However, that rollout has not fully materialized. At present, users without a participating provider are still required to pay a monthly fee of $30 to access the service.

The lawsuit aims to represent customers in the United States who were ESPN subscribers between August 6 and the period leading up to WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20, as well as those who paid for access during that window. Certain customers are excluded from the proposed class, including subscribers to services such as Hulu + Live, Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, DirecTV, and FuboTV, as those platforms offered ESPN Unlimited at no additional cost during the timeframe in question.