Jim Ross Calls For Sable To Enter WWE Hall Of Fame

Jim Ross has weighed in on the ongoing discussion surrounding Sable’s absence from the WWE Hall of Fame, making it clear he believes her omission is a major oversight and warning that time may be running short to include her in an upcoming class.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross was asked about the topic following comments made by Marc Mero during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s show. Ross agreed with the sentiment, though he acknowledged that the decision ultimately lies with WWE leadership and, in his view, Brock Lesnar. While referencing past decision-making, Ross mentioned Vince McMahon, though it is now Triple H who oversees such calls.

“I don’t really know the answer to that,” Ross said when discussing whether the delay is due to personal or corporate reasons. “It’s a Vince decision at the end of the day and a Brock Lesnar decision at the end of the day. So we’ll see how that takes us. The time is running out for her to be put into the Hall of Fame, in my opinion, for this year.”

Ross went on to strongly advocate for her inclusion.

“She certainly deserved it, and she caused a stir,” he said. “She made the company a lot of money, she became a star, a big star. For me, she’s not in the Hall of Fame and that’s wrong. She should be, and hopefully that’ll come to pass sooner than later.”

Sable, whose real name is Rena Greek, was one of WWE’s most recognisable names during the Attitude Era. A former WWE Women’s Champion, she became a crossover star with mainstream visibility, including multiple Playboy covers, and played a role in the company’s surge in popularity during the late 1990s.

She famously filed a lawsuit against WWE in 1999 before later returning to the company between 2003 and 2004. Since then, she has largely stepped away from the public spotlight and now lives a private life alongside her husband, Brock Lesnar.