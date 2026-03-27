Gunther Still Expected To Play Major Role At WWE WrestleMania 42

Gunther is still firmly expected to play a major role at WrestleMania 42, despite his recent absence from WWE television, according to internal discussions. One source noted that leaving him off the event would not serve anyone involved, reinforcing the belief that “The Ring General” remains a key part of the company’s plans heading into the biggest show of the year.

Gunther has not appeared on WWE programming since the widely talked about segment where he unmasked Dragon Lee, a moment that generated significant buzz. His absence in the weeks since has led to speculation about his WrestleMania status, but internally, WWE is said to still view him as an important presence for the event.

Plans for his WrestleMania direction have reportedly been affected by injury concerns. Gunther had been lined up to face Rey Mysterio, but Mysterio is currently dealing with a rib issue that has put his availability in doubt. As a result, Gunther’s opponent and exact role for WrestleMania 42 remain uncertain for now.

In recent years, Gunther has established himself as one of WWE’s most dominant stars. His historic 666 day Intercontinental Championship reign and multiple World Heavyweight Championship wins have cemented his place at the top of the roster. With that level of momentum, WWE is said to be working to ensure he remains featured at WrestleMania rather than missing the event entirely.

WWE has yet to officially confirm Gunther’s match or involvement. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.